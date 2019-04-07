January 28, 1934 - March 28, 2019

Katie Miller was born in DeSoto, MS, to Louise and Earle James. She was raised by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John James. She married Lt. Horace "Whitye" Miller in 1954. They were married 64 years. Katie enjoyed 29 years as a supportive military wife; entertaining, volunteering and making friends both military and civilian. She loved her country and was heard to say many times how fortunate she was to have been born in the USA. She also loved living in Texas and San Antonio. She was a longtime member of the Bexar County Republican Women's Club and served in numerous leadership positions. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed spending many autumn months in Florida. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Brig. General Horace Miller and her son, Jeff. She is survived by her brother, George (Evelyn) James, her son, John (Jennifer), six grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice. https://seasonsfoundation.

org/donate/

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019

11:00 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary