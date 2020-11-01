1/1
KATIE VOCKE
1925 - 2020
Katie Amanda Vocke (Schulze), 95 of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 29th, 2020.

Born September 28th, 1925 in Niederwald, Texas, she was one of eleven children born to Richard & Olivia Schulze. We love you mom, and thinking of you has the power to brighten our day.

Survived by her three children, Patricia Ann Smith (Vocke), Leslie Wayne Vocke and Michael Joseph Vocke; six grandchildren, Sherri Lee Fossati, Kimberly Ann Ayers, Jarret Vocke, Cory Vocke, Zoë Vocke, Dillon Pontbriand, and seven great-grandchildren; Along with her brothers and sisters, she grew up working on the family farm. Her greatest joy in life came from children, animals and tending to her many plants. After retiring from the civil service, she worked for Luv-n-Care Day Care.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to one of the following: Any Baby Can, The ASPCA, The Audubon Society or the American Heart Association.

Graveside services will be at 1pm Thursday, November 5th at Lockhart Municipal Burial Park. Memorial services provided by McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E, Pecan St. Lockhart, Tx 78644




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lockhart Municipal Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
McCurdy Funeral Home - Lockhart
105 E Pecan St.
Lockhart, TX 78644
512-398-4791
