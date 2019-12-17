|
|
Kay Frances Roach, longtime resident of San Antonio, died Saturday the 14th of December at Blossom Care in San Antonio. Kay was born in Galveston, Texas in 1935. As a young child she moved to Corpus Christi where her father was stationed at the Naval Air station. She graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi. Kay was an animal enthusiast and spent most of her life as a dog breeder and kennel owner of Fiesta Kennels. She also loved to hunt and enjoyed dining out and had many favorite restaurants. Her hobbies around the house centered on her flowers and potted plants.
Kay is survived by her husband, Samuel Edward Roach, son Allen and wife Rosie Byas, of Corpus Christi, grandsons Cameron Byas and Brandon Byas, also of Corpus Christi and sister Sharon Pensyl (Jim) of Portland, Tx. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Cecile Sonderup, brother, Guy Sonderup and her son, Bobby G. Byas.
Services will be held at
Mission Park Funeral Home, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230 at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 19th, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, prior to the services.
Interment will follow the
services at Mission Park Cemetery Dominion, 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257
Published in Express-News on Dec. 17, 2019