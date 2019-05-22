Home

Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Keith Allen Jack Obituary
February 29, 1936 - May 19, 2019
1SG Keith Allen Jack US ARMY (Ret), born on February 29, 1936 in Cassville, WI, passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Keith proudly served in the US Army as a General Inspector for 24 years. He then went to work for Civil Service for another 20 years until finally retiring. During his retirement Keith enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, going to rodeos and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Jack; sons, Keith Jack Jr.; Kenneth Jack and husband John, Robert Willis and wife Renee, Steven Willis; daughter, Tina Miller and husband Larry; sister, Sherry Mielke and many beloved grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00PM-9:00PM at the Schertz Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:30AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.


Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019
