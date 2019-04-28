Home

Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter No.1
Keith Wayne West Obituary
June 1, 1928 - April 22, 2019
Keith West passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. He was born in Elkhart IN, and retired as an United States Air Force Pilot in San Antonio, TX. His wife, Carolyn preceded him in death after 43 years of marriage, and his partner Thelma Goodfleisch, after 11 years of companionship. He is survived by 2 daughters, Ann Lipsitt (Hank) and Donna Carrillo, and 5 grandchildren. Graveside services are scheduled at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday April 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Shelter No.1.
