Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
4306 St. John's Way
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map

Kelle Dawn Sanchez

Kelle Dawn Sanchez Obituary

Kelle Dawn Sanchez passed away on February 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Kelle was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on January 19, 1957 to Gerald Zorger and Jacqueline Kile. She is survived by husband, Robert Hettler Sanchez; mother-in-law, Angelita Hettler Sanchez; step-sons Robert A. Sanchez Jr. and Karl A. Sanchez; brother-in-law, Greg Leach; nieces, Cassidy Gonzalez, Shelby Leach and cousin, Sam Graig.

Kelle graduated from Wichita State University Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Journalism, a minor in French and was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Kelle was a pharmaceutical representative for over 30 years, the last 15 with Amgen. Kelle won numerous Presidents' Club awards for sales during her career culminating in making the President Circle in 2003 with Amgen.

During Kelle's retirement she and her husband spent many years traveling. Beach vacations were a love of hers, but her favorite was going on cruises with friends. Kelle was a 31-year season ticket member with the San Antonio Spurs and made many friends during those years. Kelle and I would like to thank our family and friends that have prayed and supported us during her fight with cancer. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY

TUESDAY,

FEBRUARY 18, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 19, 2020

1:00 PM

ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH

4603 ST. JOHN'S WAY

Father Isak Keyman-Ige will officiate. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
