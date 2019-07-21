San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Kelli Annette Waller


1962 - 2019
Kelli Annette Waller Obituary
January 15, 1962 - July 12, 2019
Kelli Annette Waller, age 57, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Salli Smith Cole and Ernest Wayne Cole. She was preceded in death by her parents. Kelli is survived by her husband, Michael Waller; children, Misty Rodriguez (Mark) and Eric Bell; siblings, Terri Cole-Fox, Ernest Cole and Clifford Cole; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Tammy Hill. Kelli grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas where she pursued her passion in acting. Many knew Kelli for her leading role as Dorothy in the "Wizard of Oz" where she received a standing ovation after singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at the Harbor Playhouse. She was diligent about helping others and was devoted to her family and friends. Kelli's smile would light up any room and her laughter was contagious. She will be greatly missed and always loved.

FUNERAL SERVICE
THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Pastor Daniel Villarreal will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
