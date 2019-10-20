Home

Abiding Presence Lutheran Chr
14700 San Pedro Ave
San Antonio, TX 78232
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church
14700 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio, TX
Kelsey Leigh Jones

Kelsey Leigh Jones, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, Godmother, and friend to all who knew her, passed away October 4, 2019 at the age of 31.

Kelsey was born in San Antonio, was a graduate of Churchill High School and later attended Incarnate Word University. Throughout her life, Kelsey was fond of the Arts, Movies and Theatre, and absolutely loved Music and Concerts. She enjoyed dressing in character, known as Cosplay, portraying her favorite characters from Star Wars and Star Trek.

Kelsey was a gifted writer, composing inspiring letters and stories. She was also a model, appearing in City Pages and other media. Kelsey had accomplished many dreams during her short life, but mostly looked forward to becoming a mother. She adored children and children were drawn to her. Lennon Paul Jones, her unborn son, also was called to Heaven on October 4, 2019.

Kelsey was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Doris S. Pfeifer.

Survivors include her parents, Scott P. and Becky S. Jones; brother, Dylan Scott Jones; Paternal grandparents, Paul E. Jones and Barbara A. Jones; maternal grandfather, George B. Pfeifer; Godparents, Dr. Kenneth Gallinger and Maureen Gallinger; Aunts: Bonnie (Russell "Gil") Gillespie, Lisa Sanita, Suzanne Zimmerman, Sandra Strausser, and Sherry Gehr; uncles, Rory (Josephine) Pfeifer, and Michael (Vicky) Pfeifer; her beloved Godson, Liam Maverick Waggoner; and her puppy Leia. She had many cousins and a host of friends who will miss her dearly.

SERVICES

A Celebration of Kelsey's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 14700 San Pedro Ave. San Antonio, Texas 78232 with Pastor Steven J. Cox officiating.

Following her Memorial, the family invites you to attend a reception at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church.

During the reception, a microphone will be available and friends are invited to celebrate her memory by sharing stories about Kelsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Lupus Foundation of America, c/o 6800 Park 10 Blvd., Ste. 127 N, San Antonio, Texas 78213, Club 12, 102 Thames Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78216, or AA Central Services Office, 8804 Tradeway Street, San Antonio, Texas 78217.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the

online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
