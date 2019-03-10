|
|
March 4, 2019
Ken M. Kwan passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Mr. Kwan was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Mae Kwan and siblings: Joyce Kwan and Ronald Kwan.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Kwan; children: Liesl Ann Perez (Robert), Regina Kay Sherbondy (Frank), Christopher Ken Kwan (Stephanie), Peter Glenn Kwan (Charlotte), Nathan Andrew Kwan (Marci); sister, Bernice Wong (Clifford); brother, Roy Kwan (Jeanie); 19 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Friday, March 15th at 6:00 P.M. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, March 16th at 9:00 A.M. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
