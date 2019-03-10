Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
For more information about
Ken Kwan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Kwan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken M. Kwan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ken M. Kwan Obituary
March 4, 2019
Ken M. Kwan passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Mr. Kwan was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Mae Kwan and siblings: Joyce Kwan and Ronald Kwan.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Kwan; children: Liesl Ann Perez (Robert), Regina Kay Sherbondy (Frank), Christopher Ken Kwan (Stephanie), Peter Glenn Kwan (Charlotte), Nathan Andrew Kwan (Marci); sister, Bernice Wong (Clifford); brother, Roy Kwan (Jeanie); 19 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin Friday, March 15th at 6:00 P.M. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, March 16th at 9:00 A.M. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Condolences may be sent
to the Kwan family at www.theangelus
funeralhome.com

Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now