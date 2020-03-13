Home

KEN SLIZ Obituary

Ken Sliz, 69, survived by his wife of 47 years, Laurie, his daughter Hanna, and son Michael, went home to God on March 5, 2020. His life graced a myriad of people from all walks of life. His presence on this earth was one of kindness, strength and determination, and he was a living testament to many. While his personal journey has formally concluded, the joy and laughter experienced by us all will always fill our hearts. Ken's family and friends love and honor him now and forever.In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts in Ken's name to Redeemer Praise Church PO Box 690133 San Antonio, TX 78269. Graveside service for the family is in Dallas on March 14th.

A Memorial gathering will be on March 22nd beginning at 2pm at Hope Arise Church 26108 Overlook Parkway Suite 2000 in San Antonio, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2020
