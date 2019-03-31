Services Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Resources More Obituaries for Kendall DeWall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kendall Wellsman DeWall

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 12, 1989 - March 19, 2019

The beloved and always smiling Kendall Wellsman DeWall was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 12, 1989, and departed from this world on March 19, 2019, at the age of 29. Most who knew Kendall will never forget her constant smile, her laugh, her sense of humor, and her friendliness to everyone. Kendall was a stranger to no one, and made friends wherever she went.

Kendall attended St. George Episcopal School, Eisenhower Middle School, and Churchill High School. She was on the swim team at Hunters Creek for many years. As a young girl she loved horses, taking riding lessons whenever her parents would drive her to the stables. She played basketball at St. George and Eisenhower as somewhat of an "enforcer." She was in the Color Guard of the Churchill Band for three years, practicing and drilling long hours, and marched in the Rose Bowl Parade as well as other distant parades, tossing flags, rifles and sabres.

After high school, Kendall attended UTSA and in 4 years received a Bachelor's Degree in Business. After a two month ski vacation in Durango, CO, she decided she wanted to be a doctor, and completed 3 years of science and math courses at UTSA with about a 3.5 average. She also "shadowed" most of the doctors in the anesthesiology department of the UT Health Science Center for a year and a half, observing every type of surgery with equanimity, learning every day. She then became a "scribe" for the WellMed Medical Group for a year, tasked with memorizing almost all pharma- ceutical medications, and then accompanying a doctor as he or she saw patients during the day, providing the medication information to the doctor as requested.

Kendall then went to work for her final employer, Glazer's Wholesale Distributors, where she was in sales, which she always loved and in which she excelled. All her customers reportedly loved her, and her bosses had already told her she was going to be promoted to management. Despite her success at Glazer's, and because of her excellence in science, Kendall planned to enter PA school in 2020. All of this wonderful and promising life is now tragically ended.

Kendall is survived by her mother Marion Wellsman DeWall, her father David DeWall, her step-brother Ryan DeWall of San Antonio, her step-sister Stacy Burke of Dallas, her grandmother Peg Wellsman of Bailey, Colorado, her Aunt Debbie DeWall Matustik (Michael) and cousins Ashley and Matthew of Austin, her favorite Aunt Dawn King (David) and nephews KJ and Brandon of Los Gatos, California, her Aunt Erin Murphy and family of Colorado, her beloved Frenchie "Duke," and by hundreds of friends and relatives and especially a close inner circle of friends in San Antonio. Kendall was preceded in death by her grandfather Donald "Poppy" Wellsman.

Most of all Kendall was known for her extraordinary kindness and her loving heart. A charitable fund has been set up under her initials, KD, to be known as "Kindness Daily." Contributions are spontan- eously pouring in due to the outgoing kind and friendly heart of Kendall, struck down far too soon.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with: Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries