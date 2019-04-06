|
Novmber 16, 1935 - April 4, 2019
Kenneth Ariel Haby, age 83 of San Antonio, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born Nov. 16, 1935 in San Antonio to Ariel and Julia Haby. Kenneth graduated from St. Louis High in 1953. On Oct. 23, 1960, he married Kathleen Lorene Lutz at St. Louis Catholic Church. Kenneth was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church and a member of St. Louis Men's Society. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Quihi Gun Club. He was a World Champion Horn Rattler with the Texas Trophy Hunter's Association and one of the founding members of the Medina Valley Hunter's Club. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathleen Haby; daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Michael Keller; grandchildren, Sheldon Keller, Amanda Keller and Hayden Keller; sister-in-law, Frankie Haby as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Royce (Selma) Haby and Gilbert Haby; sisters, Margie Haby and Joyce Harwell. Visitation: Sunday, April 7th from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, with the Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Monday, April 8th at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 6, 2019