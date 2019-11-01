|
Kenneth Ferguson was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 4. 1935, to Roy E. Ferguson and Beatrice Allen Ferguson. Kenneth died on October 28, 2019 at 84 years old. He was united in marriage to Josephine Beyer at St. Johns Lutheran Church in San Antonio. Together they had 2 children, Bryan and Karen, and were married for 65 years. He is survived by his wife Josephine Ferguson and two children Bryan Ferguson, (Sandy) and Karen Lutz (Nathan), 4 grandchildren Joel Lutz, Matthew Lutz, Landon Lutz and Ritha Hammonds, 4 great-grandchildren, Harper, Abby, Aubrey and Barrett. His passion and joy in life came from his family, grandkids, great-grandchildren, hunting, fishing, family vacations and hard work. He was a dad's dad, he was always involved with his wife and kids in every activity. His humor and love will be missed greatly missed. He was by trade and by passion a Plasterer. He loved this profession and was proud to be in the Construction field and work with his hands. He enjoyed a full and satisfying life. He had no regrets, and accomplished his purpose on earth. And God said "Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant". Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy. A Funeral Service Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. John's Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019