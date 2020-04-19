|
Maj. Kenneth "Russ" Carl Russell [USAF Retired] of San Antonio passed away April 3, 2020, at the age of 94, after a long illness. Born January 11, 1926 in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Ken was the son of Howard and Daisy (Humpreville) Russell. The youngest of 6 siblings, Ken grew up mostly in Easton, Pennsylvania and attended schools there. From a young age, he developed a strong work ethic helping his widowed mother, who had been deaf from age 16. One of his jobs was delivering telegrams for Western Union on his bicycle, often in the snow. His fascination with airplanes and enjoyment of making model airplanes led to his joining the Enlisted Reserve Corps in 1943. At the time, he was living in California, where he had been employed as a mechanic. Shortly after, he was called to active duty. His first assignment was Miami Beach, where he completed basic training, then attended the College Training Division at Berry College in Georgia. He was commissioned a second lieutenant at the completion of training as a navigator at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. As a navigator, he flew mostly in cargo planes out of Guam with the 21st TC Wing. He later trained as a pilot at Randolph AFB in San Antonio where he met Frances "Penny" Grace McClelen. She was employed at an on-base office. Ken later said it was "love at first sight". They were married before he completed pilot training at Williams AFB at Chandler, Arizona. Having earned his pilot's wings and the rank of First Lieutenant, he was assigned to the Fightin' 61st fighter squadron flying F-86 Sabre jets out of Selfridge Field, Michigan (Air Defense Command). He later flew different types of all-weather fighter interceptors in mostly northern climates. After Selfridge, Ken and Penny spent 7 years in Minnesota and 2 in Newfoundland, then a tour in Japan. Sadly, Penny died after the family returned from Japan. Ken's last station was Randolph AFB, where he retired. Not one to be idle, after his Air Force career Ken worked 19 years as a Prudential Insurance agent and then 20 years as a Sears salesman, permanently retiring at the age of 80. Ken could repair just about anything. He maintained his automobiles, enjoying tinkering, stamp collecting, and watching hummingbirds visit his feeders. Ken was received into the Catholic faith in 1975. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Danysh Sanders on December 17, 1975. Their wedding was at the main chapel at Randolph AFB with a nuptial mass and choir. Ken and Betty were soulmates in a marriage that lasted 44 years; spending much of their spare time traveling. Ken was deeply loved by his family and will be dearly missed. Survivors include his devoted wife, Betty; children: Ken "Rusty" Russell, Jr., Gail Colbath, and Sharon (Nick) Nusbaum; grandchildren: Bonnie (Daniel Legaspi) Russell, Mitchell (Shanon) Colbath, Jennifer (Marcus) Ethridge and Cami (Matt) Mabs; great-grandchildren: Zachary Monahan, Aurora Colbath, Magnus, Margo, Maverick, Marian and Myron Ethridge, Calyb Voges and Jonathan Mabs; step-children: Linda Revere, Jeanne (Francis) Thuraisamy and Robert Sanders; grandchild, Joseph Thuraisamy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Penny; brothers, Graham and Harold; sisters: Belle Klink, Miriam Russell, and Edna Moninghoff. The family would like to thank the Alamo Hospice team for their support during his illness and his personal care home staff who so lovingly cared for him during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Bexar County. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there was a private family service at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Burial was at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held at a later date.