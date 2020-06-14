KENNETH DOMINIQUE

Kenneth passed away in his home in San Antonio, TX., on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Kenneth was born in New Orleans, LA, to Hazel Gueringer & Don Albert Dominique. He attended St. Peter Claver School then on to St. Phillips College, where he earned an Associate Degree in Tailoring. After graduation Kenneth worked the family business, The Key Hole Club.

In 1951 Kenneth was drafted by the Army and sent to Korea continuing to serve in the reserves when he returned. In 1969 he volunteered for TDY in Vietnam.

Kenneth worked for Kelly AFB for over 36 years retiring in 1988. He drove a transport van for the AKA retirement community Roseville. He started a successful lawn care business which he proudly ran through his 80's.

He married Janie Garcia in 1954 and they were married until her passing in 2009.

Kenneth is survived by his sister, Lynette Washington and her children, Nia and Rolyn; cousins, Muriel De Lay and god child, Theda Redwine.

To leave a note for the family and to view an extended version of the obituary visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.