Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH DRUCKENBRODT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LT COL. KENNETH EDGER DRUCKENBRODT


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LT COL. KENNETH EDGER DRUCKENBRODT Obituary

Lt Col. Kenneth Edger Druckenbrodt, USAF RET. Kalamazoo, Mich. Passed away peacefully on April 03, 2020. Kenneth was born on January 31, 1925, son of John and Vivian Druckenbrodt. Kenneth married his High School Sweetheart Norma Mae Ball on April 19, 1946.Surviving are Richard & Kathie Druckenbrodt, Donald & Kristin Druckenbrodt, Robert & Lori Druckenbrodt and Susan & Marc Spiegel. He has 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private celebration of his life at Schertz Funeral Home; 2217 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154.

Followed by a Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.Memorials may be direct to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -