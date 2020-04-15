|
|
Lt Col. Kenneth Edger Druckenbrodt, USAF RET. Kalamazoo, Mich. Passed away peacefully on April 03, 2020. Kenneth was born on January 31, 1925, son of John and Vivian Druckenbrodt. Kenneth married his High School Sweetheart Norma Mae Ball on April 19, 1946.Surviving are Richard & Kathie Druckenbrodt, Donald & Kristin Druckenbrodt, Robert & Lori Druckenbrodt and Susan & Marc Spiegel. He has 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private celebration of his life at Schertz Funeral Home; 2217 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154.
Followed by a Ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.Memorials may be direct to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 15, 2020