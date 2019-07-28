|
July 9, 1953 - July 22, 2019
Kenneth John Standage, 66, of San Antonio died July 22, 2019, at Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1953 in Cambridge England, to Jeff and Teresa (Ryan) Standage.
He attended Stuttgart American High School in Stuttgart Germany. After high School, he enlisted in the Air Force. After military service, he worked for many years as a letter carrier for the USPS, where he also served as shop steward and as branch officer for NALC 421.
Kenneth is survived by his parents, of San Antonio; his brothers, David, Ronald and Raymond; his sister Patricia Connor; and many nieces and nephews,
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Standage.
Arrangements are with Funeral Caring USA
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019