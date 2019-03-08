|
|
December 7, 1929 - March 4, 2019
Kenneth Joseph Durocher of Bulverde, Texas passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019. He was born December 7, 1929, in Haverhill, MA. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Delia C. Durocher and four children, Diane Green (Bob), Ken Durocher, Valerie Herbert (Bobby), and Dana Durocher (Paula). He was preceded in death by his son Dan W. Durocher. He has ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Kenneth joined the Army/Air Corp in 1947 and proudly served with the U.S. Air Force for twenty years, eventually retiring from Randolph Air Force Base Commissary.
Besides his passion for family, Kenneth enjoyed stock car racing and restoring classic cars as a member of The Early Ford V8 Club of America, Southern Texas Chapter. He dearly loved his Boston Terriers.
Rosary on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 6:00p at Mission Park Funeral Home Stone Oak. Graveside service on Monday March 11, 2019 at 9:45a at Fort Sam National Cemetery. A big thank you to his team at Heart of Texas Hospice, Spring Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bulverde Humane Society.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2019