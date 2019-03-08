Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel-Stone Oak
23755 US-281
San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 576-3377
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel-Stone Oak
23755 US-281
San Antonio, TX 78258
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Fort Sam National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Durocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Joseph Durocher


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Joseph Durocher Obituary
December 7, 1929 - March 4, 2019
Kenneth Joseph Durocher of Bulverde, Texas passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019. He was born December 7, 1929, in Haverhill, MA. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Delia C. Durocher and four children, Diane Green (Bob), Ken Durocher, Valerie Herbert (Bobby), and Dana Durocher (Paula). He was preceded in death by his son Dan W. Durocher. He has ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Kenneth joined the Army/Air Corp in 1947 and proudly served with the U.S. Air Force for twenty years, eventually retiring from Randolph Air Force Base Commissary.

Besides his passion for family, Kenneth enjoyed stock car racing and restoring classic cars as a member of The Early Ford V8 Club of America, Southern Texas Chapter. He dearly loved his Boston Terriers.

Rosary on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 6:00p at Mission Park Funeral Home Stone Oak. Graveside service on Monday March 11, 2019 at 9:45a at Fort Sam National Cemetery. A big thank you to his team at Heart of Texas Hospice, Spring Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bulverde Humane Society.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now