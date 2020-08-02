1/1
KENNETH KIBLER
Our beloved Kenneth (KC) Kibler tragically passed away at the age of 49 on July 23rd, 2020, in the arms of his husband and soulmate, Branden Dreibrodt.

It's almost impossible to describe KC. He was brilliant and funny and kind with a smile that would light up a room. He had the best laugh in the world. If you met him once, you had a friend forever. He was so easy to love, which makes losing him the most difficult thing in the world. He will never be forgotten by the hundreds (thousands) of people who were lucky enough to know him.

Casey is proceeded in death by his father, Frederick Kibler, grandfather, Raynaldo (Sonny) Martinez, father-in-law Braden Dreibrodt and beloved grandmother, Maxine Martinez. He is survived by his husband Branden, mother, Katherine, mother-in-law, Jody, uncles, Martin Martinez, Bryant Kibler, Frank Kibler and their spouses, aunt Johannah Wilcox and spouse, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held on 8/5 at 6:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway. Graveside Service will be held on 8/6 at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
