Dr. Kenneth RalphThompson, Chaplain,Colonel, United States Air Force was preceded in death by his wife Mary on February 25, 2018. They attended Oklahoma Baptist University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. They served together as missionaries to South Korea in Seoul and at the Korea BaptistTheological Seminary in Taejon. Ken was an Air Force Chaplain from 1955 until 1991. Ken later served the San Antonio Community of Churches from 1991-2006.Surviving relatives are:Ralph Thompson; Grady Thompson and his wifeDeborah; granddaughter's Kirsten Thompson, Kathleen Thompson and Briyana (Thompson) StLedger. A graveside service atFt. Sam Houston National Cemetery is scheduled for November 29, 2019 at 1:45pm.In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112-6506
Published in Express-News on Nov. 23, 2019