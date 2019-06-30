|
June 27, 2019
CMSGT Kenneth R. Tucke, USAF (retired), went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 27, 2019 at age 86 years young. He retired from the US Air Force after 23 years, continuing his service with the Department of Defense. He retired from Kelly Air Force Base with 42 years of faithful service. Ken was an ordained Baptist Deacon and a member of Salem Sayers Baptist Church, where he enjoyed working around the church with his Christian brothers. Ken was also a Mason for over 50 years and a Past Master of Alamo Masonic Lodge #44 and Floresville Masonic Lodge #515. Ken was also a member of the Alzafar Shrine Center and traveled with the Alzafar Shrine RV Club, where he was a Past Wagon Master. Ken is survived by his wife Dona, son Steven L. Tucke and wife Sheryl, daughter Tamara Tucke Ramsey and husband John, step- daughters Dede Willingham and husband Buddy, Jodie Milian and husband Jerry, and Debbie Clark and husband Mark, brother-in-law, Gary and Edie Peck, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6pm-9pm at Sunset Funeral Home. Funeral service: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:30am with Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Salem Sayers Baptist Church, 5212 FM 1628, Adkins, TX 78101 or Alzafar Shrine Center, Shrine Hospital for Children, 901 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78232-1040.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019