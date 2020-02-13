|
A man among men, Kenneth Ray Dugosh passed away on February 11, 2020, after a ten-month battle with cancer. Born in San Antonio on October 6, 1938, to Clem and Lucille (Wood) Dugosh, Kenneth was educated at St. Martin's Hall, St. Henry's, St. John Berchman's, Central Catholic, and St. Mary's University. Doing more than just educating him, these schools were where he made lifelong friends. A San Antonio Express News "Top Ten Outstanding Teen" his senior year, Kenneth was a standout football and baseball player at Central Catholic. He continued his baseball career at St. Mary's University and was inducted into the St. Mary's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992. While at St. Mary's, he was a member of Tau Delta Sigma fraternity. Upon college graduation, Kenneth started a 38-year stint as a coach, teacher, and counselor. He was fortunate to coach and teach at La Salle High School, St. Gerard's High School, Antonian High School, and Holmes High School, and was a counselor at Pat Neff Middle School from 1974-1999. The number of students and athletes he impacted is far too numerous to count.
As a college freshman, he bet a high school cheerleader a dime that Central would beat St. Gerard's. He lost the bet, but it led to a first date and then a second date a year or so later. Kenneth married Helen Zinsmeister in November 1960 and they spent 59 years of marriage together. Clifford Wayne was born to them in 1964 and then Suzanne Michelle in 1966. In 1966, Ken completed a master's in education at Our Lady of the Lake University. A year later, Coach Dugosh purchased his pride and joy, a 1967 Chevrolet truck he affectionately called "Greenie." With over 330,000 miles, it's still running and still owned by Kenneth. The Dugosh family spent most of their years on Newcome Drive in San Antonio, but in 1986, Ken and Helen moved to their dream home in Boerne where they spent many years entertaining friends and family. Kenneth also spent many hours at the family ranch in Big Wells, TX, a ranch his grandfather purchased when Kenneth was a young boy. He and Helen ran the Dimmit Woods Family Partnership from 1991 until last week.
Hunting was one of his biggest passions. Other passions included spending time with friends and family, playing poker and pitch, and watching football and baseball. Kenneth is survived by wife, Helen, and children, Cliff and Suzanne. He was preceded in death by his dad in 1976 and his mom, who was 101, in November. Survivors also include his brother, Chester (Joyce); step-sister, Rita Shaw; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to count. In lieu of flowers or Mass intentions, the family has requested donations be made either to Young Life, P.O. Box 2025, 22150 CR 322, Buena Vista, CO, 81211 (memo line: 5300 -Frontier Ranch) or Dream Street Foundation, 324 South Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Donations can also be made on line at giving.younglife.org or dreamstreetfoundation.org. Please indicate that the donation is in honor of Ken Dugosh. The Dugosh family would like to thank so many for all their prayers, cards, calls, visits, and support. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. Both will take place at Oak Hills Church, 19595 I-10, San Antonio (I-10 and Camp Bullis). The worship center is the building closest to the I-10 access road. A reception will follow at Oak Hills and burial will follow at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Please don't feel a need to come in a suit or fancy clothes. We will be honoring a simple man who lived a simple, yet highly impactful life. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.