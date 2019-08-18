|
|
1936 - 2019
Kenneth Stanley Brand, age 83, went to be with our Lord on August 11, 2019. Ken was a life long resident of San Antonio, Texas. He played baseball for St Mary's University where he received his Bachelor's in Marketing and later, received his M.B.A.
Ken retired from City Public Service after 27 years and taught Business Management at San Antonio College. Ken had a passion for his family and golf. He is predeceased by his father, Henry F. Brand, mother, Martha Schiloh Brand, brother, Paul Henry Brand. He is survived by: wife, Sandra Hudson Brand, sister, Norma Smith, son Mark Alan Brand, wife, Nora Brand, stepdaughter Tanya Jackson, husband, Philip H. Jackson and stepdaughter Kathryn D. Bushong. 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr, San Antonio, Texas 78230
Time: 4:00-5:00
Pastor Donny West
In lieu of flowers, donation memorials can be made to biggsinstitute.org and lbda.org.
He will live forever in our hearts!
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019