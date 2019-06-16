|
June 11, 1955 - May 19, 2019
Kenneth Terry Miltenberger passed into the loving glory of our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday the 19th of May 2019. Kent was born on the 11th of June 1955 to Louise Mae Klingaman and Kenneth Harry Miltenberger in Easton, PA. He grew up with his four brothers in the Pennsylvania countryside, Forks Township, on a farmhouse built in the early 1800s. After a short enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, he worked for the Department of Defense in the Testing and Intelligence Departments at Kelly Air Force Base. His career took him on many exciting adventures, including traveling behind the iron curtain in East Berlin.
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
While Kent was employed at Southwest Research Institute he played on the company volleyball team where he met his future wife Anna Willene Warmack. Kent really enjoyed gol?ng, traveling, visiting family, and sharing life with friends. Their family home was blessed with their daughter Mona Willene and nephew K. Cameron Whiteman II. Kent had profound foresight and upmost care for his family and extended family. He was fun-loving and had a corny sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, and a beloved grandfather. He was a great spiritual leader, provider, and protector of his family. Kenneth and Anna have enjoyed 30 years together with their church family at St. John Lutheran Church in Boerne, Texas.
For every one that asks receives; and he that seeks ?nds; and to him that knocks it shall be opened. - Matthew 7:8
Kent spent the last months of his life preparing to meet his Maker and Savior Jesus Christ. He rededicated his life to following Jesus and was baptized by his daughter, Mona, in the family pool. His anthem in his ?nal days was, "Praise the Lord!" He was a beautiful man-remarkably and radically changed by the goodness of God.
Therefore if anyone is in Christ, a new creation has come: The old is gone, the new is here! - 2 Corinthians 5:17
Kent is survived by his wife Anna, daughter Mona Moreno (Anthony), nephew K. Cameron Whiteman II (Laura and their daughter Layla), mother Louise Miltenberger, brothers Glenn Miltenberger, Jeffery Miltenberger (Alice), James Miltenberger (Linda), Jack Miltenberger, and grandchildren Paloma and Tiago Moreno and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, the 25th of May, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, on Rosewood, in Boerne, TX. In lieu of ?owers please donate to St. John Lutheran Church, Boerne, TX, or The Arc of San Antonio via https:// www.arc-sa.org To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?" - John 11:25-26
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019