|
|
Kenneth Wayne Anderson, Jr., 59, of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his sons residence in north Bexar County.
Ken was born August 26, 1960 at Fort Hood in Killeen, TX to Kenneth and Vernell (Breuning) Anderson. He graduated from Jersey Village High School in Houston, TX, the University of Houston, and obtained his Law Degree (J.D.) from the South Texas College of Law – going on to practice law for over thirty years. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren grow.
Ken is survived by his father, Kenneth W. Anderson, Sr., of Houston, TX; his sister, Julie M. (Anderson) Srubar of Houston, TX; his three children, Kari Beth (Anderson) Nesrsta of Kusel, Germany, Kenneth W. "Trey" Anderson, III of San Antonio, TX, and Jennifer R. Rodriguez of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren, Jett W. Anderson, Jaxon C. Anderson, Jaeger R. Anderson, Olivia A. Nesrsta, Haley Ann Pena, David W. Pena; and many other beloved family members.
Ken was preceded in death by two very important people in his life, his grandmother, Selma (Meischen) Breuning in 1996 and his mother, Vernell (Breuning) Anderson in 2007.
John 16:33
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2019