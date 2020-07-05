Kenneth Wayne Pagel passed away on June 27, 2020 at age of 67.

Kenneth was born in San Antonio. Kenneth loved trucks, football, hunting, and ranching. Following in the footsteps of his father, Leonard, Kenneth became a knowledgeable and gifted mechanic and maintained the fleet of trucks for the San Antonio Express News for 24 years. The birth of his daughter, Samantha, forever altered the course of his life because his love for her was incredible. This love helped balance Kenneth. In the end, his happiest, most treasured times were the quiet moments spent with his wife, Patricia, and daughter among the horses and cattle on the beautiful land he owned in St. Hedwig. He had a caring and generous heart, and loved helping friends and family.

The memory of his kindness will live on in those who knew him. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Pagel; his parents, Leonard and ElMarine Pagel; and his bother in law, Laurence Beneke. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Samantha; his sister, Joyce; and his nephew, Russell.

To leave a note for the family visit Meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.