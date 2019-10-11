|
Kerman SHANE Rogers passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on February 15, 1956 to Gilbert Leon Rogers and Norma Jean Hedge Rogers. After his graduation from Roosevelt High School in 1974 he enlisted in the Army to serve his country. He was an officer and member of the Belgium American Club of Texas. He had the biggest heart touching many lives with his generosity and loving kindness. His strength and devotion to those he loved is a gift that will remain with them forever. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Lynn Brown Rogers, mother, Norma Jean Rogers, brothers Ray Lee Rogers and Clyde Douglas Rogers and sister, Glenda Gaylee Rogers and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will begin Friday at 6:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Entombment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No.2 with military honors.
Condolences may be sent to the Rogers family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2019