KERTIS L. FOX
1955 - 2020
Kertis L. Fox, 65, died in his San Antonio residence on Friday, August 28th. He is survived by his two sons Truxton Robert Fox and Stephen Darnell Fox, and grandchildren, Stephen Cahill Fox and Truxton Charles Fox, as well as sister, Sharon Gore.

Mr. Kert Fox was born on March 3rd 1955 in Oklahoma City, OK, to the late Edith Elizabeth Darnall and the late Truxton Hugh Fox.

Kert Fox was known by family and friends for his witty sense of humor and cornball jokes. He knew how to light up a room and filled it with cheer. He made friends with everyone and always lent a hand to those in need. He gave more than anyone would ever know and served in charitable organizations without boasting about it to anyone. The greatest loves of his life were his 2 sons, Truxton and Stephen. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed sharing his pride for his family's achievements.

Kert will be dearly missed, but his memory will be cherished with the legacy and family he leaves behind. A Memorial Service is to be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00am to 3:00pm with a prayer service to be recited at 11:30am at Castle Ridge Mortuary North in the Serenity Chapel. Services entrusted to Castle Ridge Mortuary North. (10901 W. Loop 1604 N. San Antonio, Tx, 78254)

Due to the Declaration on March 16, 2020 by State, County and City officials, funeral services are limiting guests in the chapel. Face masks and/or coverings are required. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary North in the Serenity Chapel
