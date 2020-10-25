1/1
KEVIN CHRISTOPHER KLAR
1973 - 2020
Kevin Christopher Klar, age 47, went to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 13, 1973 in Anderson AFB, Guam. Kevin's love and devotion for his son and family was shown through his commitment to striving for a better life. He always encouraged friends and family in tough times but was always happiest when they were successful or happy. Kevin was most admired by his wife, son, and family for his warrior like strength in heart, integrity and love. He was preceded in death by his Mom, Karen. Kevin is survived by his wife Stacey Hampton; son Kaleb Hampton Klar; father, Allen Klar; brothers Patrick Klar and wife Shelley, Mark Klar and wife Missy; as well as numerous nieces, other relatives, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 28, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

MASS

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 29, 2020

10:00 A.M.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH – HONEY CREEK

Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH – HONEY CREEK
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
