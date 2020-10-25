Kevin Christopher Klar, age 47, went to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 13, 1973 in Anderson AFB, Guam. Kevin's love and devotion for his son and family was shown through his commitment to striving for a better life. He always encouraged friends and family in tough times but was always happiest when they were successful or happy. Kevin was most admired by his wife, son, and family for his warrior like strength in heart, integrity and love. He was preceded in death by his Mom, Karen. Kevin is survived by his wife Stacey Hampton; son Kaleb Hampton Klar; father, Allen Klar; brothers Patrick Klar and wife Shelley, Mark Klar and wife Missy; as well as numerous nieces, other relatives, and a lifetime of friends. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

