Kevin Howell Moore, loving husband and father, born October 16, 1957 in Beaumont, Texas was called to the Lord Thursday, September 26, 2019 at age 61. He was preceded in death by his parents Adolphus Donald Moore Jr. and Peggy Collier Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Tracy Dawn Moore, daughter Amie Moore, brother Todd Moore, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends. Kevin's greatest loves were family, fishing, and football – Hook'em Horns!

Kevin received a BA and an MBA from UT Austin and an MSW from OLLU. Kevin was a successful Commercial Real Estate broker, doing tenant buyer representation. He had a great sense of humor loving puns and jokes, often saying he would make a great stand up comedian. He was a longtime supporter of San Antonio Livestock Exposition focusing on Oink Inc. Hooked on Youth. His generous heart and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4

In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to Oink Inc. at www.oinkincnewgeneration.com.

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on October 16th at 10am.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019
