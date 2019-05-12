Home

Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Luther Church
502 E. Nueva
Kevin Paul Haiduk


1971 - 2019
Kevin Paul Haiduk Obituary
September 21, 1971 - May 5, 2019
Kevin Paul Haiduk passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the University Hospital surrounded by family and close friends. He was born September 21, 1971 in San Antonio, and is survived by his parents, Jack and Fay Hopkins, his brother Jeffrey Scott Haiduk, and his children Neil Daniel Haiduk and Eric Paul Haiduk, their mother Laurie Haiduk, and their maternal grandparents Leroy and Alva Schulmeier, numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and a half-brother Travis Haiduk.

Kevin graduated from Churchill High School in San Antonio, and the University of Texas San Antonio, receiving his Master's Degree from the University of Georgia.
His work experience included the Frost Bank, the IBM Corporation and Cognizant Technologies as a Principle Architect.

Visitation will be Monday May 13th, at Mission Park South, 1700 SW Military Drive, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The funeral will be on Tuesday May 14th at St. John's Luther Church, 502 E. Nueva at 10:00am, to be followed by a reception at the church. A private burial for family and close friends will follow at noon.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Haiduk, John Perry Dawson, Russell Cooper, Guy Field, Brian Schulmeier and Tom Vincent.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
