Kim Slavin Hayden born January 11, 1957 passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 11, 2019 with her family at her side.
She was a lifetime resident of San Antonio. She attended St. Gregory the Great Catholic School and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She received her nursing degree from Southwest Texas State University in conjunction with the Baptist Medical Center, where she worked for several years. She then went on to work as an orthopedic nurse for over 20 years in a private office. She was loved by her patients and co-workers.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Charles Slavin. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Terry W. Hayden, sons Cody Hayden and Garrett Hayden, mother Joy Slavin and her siblings Deborah Slavin, Rick Slavin and Allison Slavin Schmidt (David). As well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wed. 11/13 from 6PM-8PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be on Thurs. 11/14 at 10AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Luke Cemetery, Lorie, TX
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the charity of your choosing.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 12, 2019