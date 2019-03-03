February 2, 1988 - February 25, 2019

Kimberly Anne Kiker Palumbo entered the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on February 25th 2019. Born February 2, 1988, in San Antonio, Texas, Kimberly was the joyous sunshine of her family, friends and all that she met.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Christopher Palumbo; parents, Debbie and Roger Kiker; sisters, Melissa Kiker and Lizzie Kiker as well as her beloved 4-legged companion, Daisy Mae. Immediate family includes uncles and aunts, Ron and Lori Bodin, Bobby and Dollie Rigdon, Tim Kiker, Patrick Kiker and Joe Reider; mother in law, Karen Palumbo, sister in law, Sara Palumbo; brother in law, Brant and Liz Palumbo, children, Toryn and Holden; sisters in law, Lyndsey and Johnathon Christina, children, Sabrina and Aidan, Amanda and Brandon Booth and son Daxton are included; cousins, Charlie and Paula Bodin, Billy and Megan Bodin, Andrea Starks and Alesha Rigdon, Alexandra Bodin, Travis Kiker, Laura and Seth O'Brian, as well as numerous great-aunts , great-uncles and cousins. Her extended family includes, Drs. Michelle and Eric Miller, Mikaela, Marcus and Mia Miller. Kimberly is preceeded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Lou Bodin, Louis and Betty Kiker; uncle, Wally Bodin and father in law, Charles Palumbo. A graduate of MacArthur High School and Alumni of Texas A&M, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Class of 2010, she was honored to serve as a proud Texas A&M Aggie Hostess. Kimberly participated in the Disney College Program as a cast member at Walt Disney World. Kimberly's infectious smile, dazzling blue eyes that radiated pure joy and caring and devoted personality lead her to excel in everything she ever set her mind to. She enthusiastically loved and adored beyond measure the children that entered her life and career. Vivacious and outgoing, her heart for adventure accentuated her power, beauty and grace in any and all circumstances. From fishing to international travel, she never met a stranger or failed to run head on into life. When you think about Kimberly, celebrate the good memories and that life is fragile. Make each day count to the fullest. Visitation will be held at Porter Loring North Chapel on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-8pm.



MEMORIAL CELEBRATION OF LIFE

TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2019

3:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL



