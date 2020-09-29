1/1
Kinnard Delton "Kenney" Fuller Jr.
Kinnard "Kenney" Delton Fuller, Jr., of Seguin TX passed away at the age of 73 years old after a well-fought battle with cancer.

Kenney was born to parents Vivian and Kinnard Delton Fuller on November 27, 1946 in Houston, TX. He grew up the youngest of three boys and attended Cy-Fair High School where he helped to build the original Cy-Fair Rodeo grounds. After High School, he attended Stephen F. Austin State University before joining the Reserves when he was twenty years old. While stationed at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, where he completed basic training, Kenney also worked with his dad at their family-owned business, WR Smith Transfer and Storage. After the family business was sold, Kenney began a very successful career working in the home improvement industry.

Kenney is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Julie; his daughters Wendy McCurley and her husband BJ; Kelly Moore and her husband Andy; and Jamie Ray; his grandchildren, Laura and Byron. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. And Mrs. Fuller, and his brothers Byron and Delmar.

His quick wit and boisterous laugh immediately disarmed many and put them in the middle of countless good times around a fire, on a boat, or around the barstool in the garage. When he wasn't fishing or hunting, you could find him cooking, laughing, telling jokes and listening to music. No one could doubt the love Kenney had for his family and friends.

A come-and-go celebration of Kenney's life will be held outdoors at 351 County Road 221, Cameron, TX 76520 on Friday, October 9th from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions can be made, in lieu of flowers, to MD Anderson or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155,

830-549-5912.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
165 Tor Drive
Seguin, TX 78155
(830) 549-5912
