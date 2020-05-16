Kirk Morger, 52, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:19 AM at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, Westover Hills, following a battle with a heart condition. He was laid to rest by Heart of Texas Cremation. Kirk was born in Monmouth, Illinois on November 11, 1967. He spent many years in Tucson, AZ raising his family, before he finally settled in San Antonio, TX. He is survived by his loving spouse, Suzanne F Morger, and two wonderful daughters, Michelle Morger and Nicole Penry. With such a warm heart, wonderful sense of humor and so giving and humble of nature, so many have accepted him as Father and Grandfather regardless of blood or marriage. He will be missed and forever loved by everyone who knew him.



