|
|
December 4, 1952 - September 19, 2019
Kris Lane Samuel passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Kris was born on December 4, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to Arthur and Jeanette Samuel.
Kris was an outstanding athlete in baseball and track. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1971 and enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably in the military police for two years. Upon his discharge from the Army, Kris returned to San Antonio and worked for the family business, Tripro Manufacturing, building restaurant tables and custom furniture. Kris continued to be involved in the restaurant industry and worked for Top of the Table until 2002. Kris then went to work for S & S Properties where he worked in the maintenance department until he retired in 2013.
Words cannot describe how much Kris loved being outdoors. He was an avid hunter most of his life hunting in West Texas, Colorado, Idaho, and Montana. A group of family and friends would travel to West Texas the day after Thanksgiving every year to hunt. This tradition continued for over 30 years. He spent countless hours at his hill country get away, Lutherland, just outside of Medina, Texas where he enjoyed tending to his deer feeders, fishing, visiting with neighbors and driving around in his 1948 Willys Jeep.
Kris enjoyed skeet shooting and participated in many local, state and national skeet shooting competitions for many years. He later enjoyed his role as a skeet referee and traveled throughout the state of Texas. He served as President of the San Antonio Gun Club from 1991-1992.
Kris is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Jeanette Samuel. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debbie, his brother Chuck Samuel and wife Willard, his sisters Judy Preissig and husband Randy, Jeanne Moore and husband Larry, brother-in-law David Mueck and wife Melissa and many loving nieces and nephews. Debbie and Kris were married at Concordia Lutheran Church on June 6, 1981. Kris will be loved and missed forever by everyone who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Mt. Calvary Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78209. There will be a gathering of family and friends following the memorial service at the VFW Post 76 on 10th Street, San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, a remembrance can be made to a charity of your choosing.
You are invited to sign
The guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019