Sunset Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
KYLE WAYNE PERRY


1955 - 2020
KYLE WAYNE PERRY Obituary

Kyle Wayne Perry passed away on March 2, 2020 at the age of 64 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on November 4, 1955 in Corrigan, TX to Elmer and Alma Perry. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Nicole Perry, Brittney Perry; former wife: Brenda Perry; grandchildren: Alexis Perry, Juliana Tibbits, Kayla Tibbits, Ryan Starr, Emmalyn Perry-Jackson; sisters: Sharon Baumann (Gary), Donna Richerson (Craig); numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Kyle was a kindhearted and generous person who adored his family. He was a dedicated, hard-worker who was also a free-spirit. His favorite hobbies were taking family photos and enjoying good food, especially steak, Bill Miller's BBQ, and home-cooked family dinners. Kyle loved to travel to the coast, loved cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Kyle was very well-known in the medical community and was a long-time, loyal employee of Wal-Mart. He will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset memorial park.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 16, 2020
