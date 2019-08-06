|
APRIL 7, 1931 - AUGUST 2, 2019
On Friday, August 2, 2019 LaVerne I. Oppermann, age 88 began her new Eternal Life with her Lord and Savior.
LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd and her brothers, James and Sammie Vollmar. After Lloyd's passing, she married Lee Tischler who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Peacock and her husband, Nathan, Cyndi Broschat and her husband, David and Kristy Geyer and her husband, Chris; grandchildren, Jennifer McHugh and her husband, Troy, Eric Peacock and his wife, Ashley, Rebecca "Annie" Peacock, Dustin Broschat, Kendall Geyer, Jacob Geyer; great grandchildren, Gabriella McHugh, Zachary, Emily, Brantley, Wesley and Maddie Peacock; sisters and brothers, Marcia Nell Horton, Lester Lee Vollmar and his wife, Maydell, Mabel Lois Hodges, Verdie Mae Cansler and her husband, Elbert and Bert Wayne Vollmar; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.
LaVerne's vivacious love for life was unmistakable. She delighted in dancing, sewing, gardening, traveling, and baking her secret-recipe sugar cookies with her grandchildren.
A true San Antonian-LaVerne loyally cheered on her Spurs, her Cowboys, and her Judson Rockets-where she served students and their families for 20 years.
LaVerne never met a stranger, and her always-fancy fingernails, signature pink style, glittery jewelry, and cheerful hair bows perfected her outgoing personality and one-of-a-kind flair. LaVerne's special glimmer of sunshine brought laughter and left lasting impressions on those who met her.
Most important to her was her family and her friendship with others. She nurtured lasting bonds with friends through domino games, craft circles, and socials with her fellow members of the Red Hat Society and her classmates from Fredericksburg High School. Family gatherings were Grandma Oppie's priority--and mirroring her zest for life--the bigger the better.
With the work of her heart, LaVerne offered joy to many in the beautiful angels her hands often crafted; through her arrival home, heaven has been gifted a spirited laugh, a genuine soul, and, of course, a lively measure of pink sparkle.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 16075 North Evans Road, Selma, TX 78154.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Church. Entombment
will follow at Sunset Mausoleum.
A Reception will be at the Church after the Entombment.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2019