LaDeen L. Gray, entered into Heaven on September 29, 2019 in city San Antonio, Texas at home with her daughter by her side. She was born in Portales, New Mexico on October 27, 1936 and lived to the glorious age of 82 years. As an artist she belonged to the Honolulu Artists Association and Windward Artist's Guild. Her art work is represented in a number of private collections in Europe, Japan, Canada and the United States. Her and her husband had become very successful as entrepreneurs. She was an avid member of Abiding Presence Lutheran Church. She loved reading, cooking, and helping others when in need. She was known for her kindness and giving heart. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by, husband, Harlen E. Gray and son, Randy L Gray. LaDeen is survived by her daughter Karin Wetz
Memorial contributions may be made to in her honor to St. Labre Indian School. https://www.stlabre.org/
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019