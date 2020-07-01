LADELLE D. JONES
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LADELLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ladelle D. Jones, age 96, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on April 9, 1924, in Floydada, TX, to parents, John Turner Hopper and Annie Bell Sparks. Ladelle attended Texas Tech University and graduated from San Antonio College with a degree in Nursing. She and Robert loved to travel, after his retirement from the Air Force. She was stationed with the Coast Guard in Philadelphia during WWII as a pharmacist' mate at a hospital there. She was an avid model railroad and Corvette enthusiast. The family wishes to thank Caring Angels for their loving care over the past few months. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Robert Byron Jones. Ladelle D. Jones is survived by her daughter, Carol McCarty (Jim); and her grandchildren, Bryan (Jessica) McCarty, John (Lisa) McCarty; and her great-grandchildren, Elliot, Ethan, Ezra, Evelyn, Evan and Colin.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY- JULY 7, 2020

1:15 P.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
01:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved