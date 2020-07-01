Ladelle D. Jones, age 96, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on April 9, 1924, in Floydada, TX, to parents, John Turner Hopper and Annie Bell Sparks. Ladelle attended Texas Tech University and graduated from San Antonio College with a degree in Nursing. She and Robert loved to travel, after his retirement from the Air Force. She was stationed with the Coast Guard in Philadelphia during WWII as a pharmacist' mate at a hospital there. She was an avid model railroad and Corvette enthusiast. The family wishes to thank Caring Angels for their loving care over the past few months. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Robert Byron Jones. Ladelle D. Jones is survived by her daughter, Carol McCarty (Jim); and her grandchildren, Bryan (Jessica) McCarty, John (Lisa) McCarty; and her great-grandchildren, Elliot, Ethan, Ezra, Evelyn, Evan and Colin.

