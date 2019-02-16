|
December 3, 1931 - February 14, 2019
Lambert "Johnny" Pawelek, beloved husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and caring brother, uncle, and friend, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2019.
Johnny was born to Pella and Jerome Pawelek in Panna Maria, Texas, on December 3, 1931.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Betty "Gene" Swize Pawelek, and by his parents; his granddaughter, Sarah Chidgey Hughes; siblings Aloys Pawelek and Helen Wiatrek; and several in-laws and nephews.
He is survived by his 5 children: Denise and husband, David Chidgey, their daughter Brooke; Michelle Moran and husband, Lee Rogers, and children, Skylar and Colton Moran; Steve and wife, Pam Pawelek, and children, Jillian and husband, Steve Rountree and their children William, Audrey, and James; Stephanie and husband, Wilson Pollan; Kyle and wife, Savannah Pawelek; Sean and fiancé, Stephanie Assarian; and Kaitlynn Pawelek; Charles and wife, Brenda, and their son, Avery; and Mary and husband, Andrew DiNovo, and sons, Jack and Beck.
Johnny graduated from Falls City High School in 1951, where he was a member of the 6-man football team that won regional, the highest level of competition for a school that size at the time. Johnny and Gene were high school sweethearts.
Johnny was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and sent to Korea in May, 1953. He was assigned the position of sniper, and bravely served. His entire unit was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation, the near-equivalent of the Silver Star for Valor, in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, about which a movie has been made. He returned safely to Texas and married Gene in September, 1954. They initially lived in San Antonio where they started their family. In 1960 they made their lifelong home at their ranch near Poth.
Johnny loved his family, friends, and his community. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, and of the Knights of Columbus. Johnny was employed at Friedrich Refrigeration as a quality control supervisor for 39 years, and simultaneously operated his ranch until retiring from Friedrich in 1994. Always a detail-oriented perfectionist, he was well-suited to his position.
His retirement plaque aptly reads, "Why does it have to be done that way? Because Johnny says so." Johnny could always be counted on to have an opinion about the right way things should be done and he was a tireless worker in every endeavor.
Johnny loved sports, and he played baseball for a local men's group for many years. He was a devoted supporter of his children, who played for Poth schools and local leagues. He and Gene enjoyed a full schedule of year-round sports as their grandchildren played as well. He was a proud "Coach's Dad" to his son, Charles, who has had a great career at George West High School, including a state softball championship. Johnny has many beloved friends in their community, where his sideline seat will now be empty.
Johnny was a cowboy at heart and he loved ranching. From the time he was a child he helped his parents raise livestock, and he showed animals in stock show competitions locally and in Fort Worth and Houston. He raised cattle throughout his career and in his retirement. He loved the land, hunting dove, quail, and deer, fishing, and raising a garden. His bountiful produce made delicious meals at home and was shared with friends and family.
We are left with so many great memories of holidays, vacations, and family get-togethers, including those with extended family. Johnny was deeply loved by his family and friends, and he will be missed.
Johnny's family offers sincere thanks to the skilled doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout his struggle with heart disease. They gave us many years of life with him, and for that we are grateful. His devoted caregivers, Martha Martinez, Stephanie Alvizo, Magdalena Serna, and Maria Guerrero, have our deepest gratitude and are beloved members of our family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at 4:30 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, Texas, and after 8:00 a.m. Monday at the church. The rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Blessed Sacrament Mausoleum in Poth, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2019
