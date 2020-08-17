On July 11, 2020, Jesus put his loving arms around your shoulders and escorted you into Heaven, your family at your side. Lance was born on October 4, 1968 to Lawrence York Moore D.V.M and Sherry McAnally Moore. He enjoyed an active childhood- fishing, hunting, scouting and exploring. He enjoyed reading, especially about the natural world and the sciences. He used this knowledge in his workplace. He had a 20 year career designing and executing modifications for vehicles to be operated by those with disabilities. Many clients were able to resume their careers and lives on a more independent basis. They were grateful for and, of course, loved Lance as their mentor and friend. Lance took great pride in his volunteer work with the local Special Olympics and Wounded Warriors organizations. Lance enjoyed traveling with his wife Shelly (Drought), best friend, companion and fellow "foodie". Many trips centered on finding the best bar-b-que, often travelling to different states in their quest for the best. During their travels they also enjoyed activities such as zip-lining and deep sea fishing; generally digging out the local flavors of the places they visited. In addition to Shelly, Lance is survived by daughter, Lauren Marie Moore, father, Larry (Jeannie), mother, Sherry Garrison (Pat), sister, Leah Moore Yedlicka (SMSgt Donald and Ella).

He is also survived by uncles Don McAnally, MAJ GEN Bruce Moore (Annie), aunts Gloria Bruhn (Kenneth, deceased), Elaine Fargo, and Nancy Newman; Mother-in-law Cheryl Finley Drought, sister-in-law Audrey Mitchell (Lee, Finley, and Eleanora).

Lance is also predeceased by grandparents Lloyd C. McAnally (Betty), "Nana" Virginia Ross (Jack), and Walter Moore (Mildred and Jennie Ann). He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and friends, especially Mark Jackson, a lifelong friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.gofundme.com – Lance Moore's Life, https://gf.me/u/ym6xw6 would be greatly appreciated in helping to defray the month long hospital stay. A Celebration of Life is planned for Lance's birthday, October 4th, at a location to be later disclosed. Lastly, thank you to new friends, old friends, and all who loved and prayed for Lance. No matter where Lance's journey in life took him, the One who created him never left his side.