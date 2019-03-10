San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lani Mejia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lani Allen Mejia


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lani Allen Mejia Obituary
October 26, 1997 - March 2, 2019
Surrounded by his family and friends, Lani Mejia returned to our Lord on March 2nd, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Lorna Zaiontz Mejia; Father, Allen Mejia; Sister, L'Chelle (Jason) West; Grandparents, Laurie and Claude Zaiontz; Grandfather, Albert (Linda) Mejia; Aunts, Sabra Stallings, Carla Zaiontz, Greta (Nathan) Stout, Kelly (Cameron) Benson, Kim (Vince) Smith; Uncles, Kevin (Edie) Zaiontz, Derek (Chere) Zaiontz and numerus cousins. Lani is preceded in death by his Grandmother, Leilani Flick; Aunts, Moira Zaiontz and Lanie Sjolander; Uncle, Felton Stallings; and Cousins, Vladimier Zaiontz, Shawn Carlton and Robert Frantz. Visitation will be held 5pm-7pm with Rosary beginning at 7pm at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Monday March 11. On Tuesday March 12, Funeral Mass will be at 10AM, celebrated by Msgr. Kevin Ryan and Fr. Emmet Carolan. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lani's name to the Caring & Sharing Ministry at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now