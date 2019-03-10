|
|
October 26, 1997 - March 2, 2019
Surrounded by his family and friends, Lani Mejia returned to our Lord on March 2nd, 2019. He is survived by his Mother, Lorna Zaiontz Mejia; Father, Allen Mejia; Sister, L'Chelle (Jason) West; Grandparents, Laurie and Claude Zaiontz; Grandfather, Albert (Linda) Mejia; Aunts, Sabra Stallings, Carla Zaiontz, Greta (Nathan) Stout, Kelly (Cameron) Benson, Kim (Vince) Smith; Uncles, Kevin (Edie) Zaiontz, Derek (Chere) Zaiontz and numerus cousins. Lani is preceded in death by his Grandmother, Leilani Flick; Aunts, Moira Zaiontz and Lanie Sjolander; Uncle, Felton Stallings; and Cousins, Vladimier Zaiontz, Shawn Carlton and Robert Frantz. Visitation will be held 5pm-7pm with Rosary beginning at 7pm at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Monday March 11. On Tuesday March 12, Funeral Mass will be at 10AM, celebrated by Msgr. Kevin Ryan and Fr. Emmet Carolan. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lani's name to the Caring & Sharing Ministry at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019