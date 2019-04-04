April 15, 1965 - March 30, 2019

Our beloved Lanisa Yates Cole, age 53, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on March 30, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lanisa will be remembered for her gentle spirit, kindness, and willingness to help others. She always put others before herself. Her family was her greatest gift in life and she cherished every moment with them. She loved the Lord and her church family.



Lanisa was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 15, 1965. She graduated from Churchill High School, San Antonio, Texas in 1983. Lanisa worked as a Secretary for Bradfield Properties and the Sunday Morning Home Show. She then stayed home to raise her children. During those years, she was actively involved in all of her children's school and extracurricular activities. She worked for Miss Cayce's Christmas Store where she loved decorating for the holidays. Lanisa was currently the Secretary for San Pedro Church of Christ, and she enjoyed volunteering as a Director Emeritus for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.



Lanisa is survived by her devoted husband of 23 years, Allen Cole; children, Sam Cole and Callie Cole; step-daughters, Allysa Cole and Ashley Cole Machen and her children, Jaedon and Mykah; her mother, Barbara Yates; sisters, Danita Yates Slaten and husband, Kevin Slaten; Sal Yates Priddy and husband, Chris Priddy; mother-in-law, Ruth Cole; sister-in-law, Michelle Cole Toon and husband, Jason Toon; brother-in-law, Charlie Cole and wife, Je'Nee Cole; her beloved nieces and nephews; Tanner and Tiffani Slaten, Dax and Delaney Priddy, Ethan and Taylor Cole, Logan and Sydney Toon. Lanisa is preceded in death by her father, William C. Yates, Jr., and father-in-law, Thomas C. Cole.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Drengler, Dr. Abbate, and staff for their love and care of our precious Lanisa.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2019

11:00 AM

SAN PEDRO CHURCH OF CHRIST

311 JACKSON KELLER



Following the service, all are invited to greet the family at a reception in Room 36.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to San Pedro Church of Christ Missions.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary