Lanny Samuel Crosland, 47, passed away September 4, 2020, he was born October 10, 1972 to Priscilla and Malcolm Crosland in San Antonio, Texas.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Nicole and two children Reese and Riley; parents Priscilla Torrens and Malcolm Crosland and four siblings.For service information and online condolences go to www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas