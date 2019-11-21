Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
LaQuintes June "Quinn" Farrell


1932 - 2019
LaQuintes June "Quinn" Farrell Obituary

LaQuintes "Quinn" June Farrell, age 87, passed away November 16, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.

She was born in Strawn, TX on September 30, 1932 to Roy & Ruby Whatley. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

Her hobbies included genealogy, painting, gardening and reading.

Mrs. Farrell was preceded in death by her husband, Arlo Farrell.

Quinn is survived by her four children and their spouses; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her brother and his wife.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 21, 2019
