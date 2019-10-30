|
Laquita Joy Gibbens was born in Commerce, Texas to Merle Inez Bigony and Alfred Samuel Kennedy on Thanksgiving day November 25, 1937. She passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019 with her family by her side.
Laquita would eventually move to San Antonio, Texas where she graduated from Harlandale High School in 1955. From there she would attend Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos. Laquita received many honors. She was a Bobcat cheerleader, football Sweetheart, ROTC Sweetheart, Galardian and Editor of the Pedigog. She graduated in May 1959 with a B.S. in Education and would later receive a Masters in Education in 1969.
At SWTSTC she would meet the love of her life, Bobby, on a blind date. They married on May 30, 1959. They were both employed by the San Marcos Baptist Academy where Laquita would teach English and Journalism for 3 years. While there, they would have the first of two children, Diana Kay.
After that they would move to Sabinal, Texas where she taught English and had their second child, Robert Ray, Jr. After three years there, Laquita and here husband moved to Karnes City, TX in 1965 where they remained for 52 years. While there, she taught English and became a Counselor at the Jr. High. Later she would teach and counsel at the High School and would eventually end her career with KCISD as a counselor at the Jr. High once again. She retired in 1997 after 32 years of service in the school system.
Laquita loved teaching, her students, cheering at sporting events, reading and her family.
Laquita was a longtime member of the Karnes County Retired Teachers Association. She received the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award in 1997. Her last honor she would receive with husband, the first ever Past Educators of the Year Award presented by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Karnes City High School.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Merle and Alfred Kennedy, her father and mother-in-law Pete and Maggie Gibbens, brother-in-laws John Gibbens and Sid Gibbens.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Bobby Gibbens; daughter Diana Backlund and husband Tim, grandson Austin (Angel); son, Robert Gibbens, Jr. and wife Shelley, granddaughters Kate Gibbens, Meg Barrett (Ginger), Lacey Barrett (Andrew); and 3 great grandchildren, Nora, Brynley and Kolten. Sister-in-laws Lou Gibbens and Jo Gibbens and many loving nephews, a niece and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Karnes County Retired Teachers Association, the Karnes City Public Library or the .
Services were held in Karnes City, Texas at the First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 officiated by Pastor Jay Flemming. Burial was at the Uvalde Cemetery officiated by Pat Dzuik. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rhodesfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, Texas.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Menger Springs and Alamo Hospice of Boerne for their caring and support