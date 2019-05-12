October 5, 1980 - May 5, 2019





Lara Marie Zurbriggen, age 38, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.

Lara was born in San Antonio, Texas to David and Teresa Zurbriggen. She will always be cherished by her husband, Justin Arthur Giles, and her son, James Austin Giles, born November 5, 2015.





Lara worked in customer and administrative services with Delta Airlines followed by a position

as a governmental travel assistant with CWT SATO Travel, and most recently as an administrative service coordinator for Miner Corporation.



She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and aunt. She had a love of life, an infectious smile and made friends wherever she went. She loved to travel, especially to visit her friends and her mother's family in Spain where she spent summers while growing up.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gordon and Lucille Zurbriggen of Iowa, and Severino Martin Palacios and Isabel Martin Lorenzo of Spain. Lara is survived by her husband, Justin Arthur Giles; her son, James Austin Giles; her parents,











David and Teresa Zurbriggen; her sister, Susan I Z Grombacher (Isaac) and nephews/nieces, Nathan, Lily and Noah Grombacher; her aunts, Susan Taiber (Thomas), Florentina Martin Martin (Carlos); and her uncle, Juan Martin Martin.



Lara was treasured by her in-laws, Dr. Harold and Sarah Felter, and Neal and Peggy Giles.

She loved being aunt/tia to Nathan, Lily and Noah Grombacher and a caring cousin to the Taiber and Martin Clans.





MEMORIAL MASS

TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2019

11:00 A.M.

ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH



















In lieu of flowers, non-tax-deductible memorial contributions may be made for her son's education to the James Austin Giles Trust. Please send checks payable to David Zurbriggen, Trustee of the James Austin Giles Trust, 19111 Prescott Oaks, San Antonio, Texas 78258, or to the .



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com





Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary