Larry A. Adler, age 71, passed away November 10, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1948 in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Sylvia Adler, and his wife Denise in 2002. Larry was a very giving person and had a huge heart and love for his dogs. Larry was also a member of the San Antonio Bonsai Society.
He worked at Fiserv Inc. for 39 years, studied at St. Mary's University from 1966 to 1968, graduated from South San Antonio High School in 1966. He is survived by his sister, Donna Pearson and her husband Larry; nephews, John Pearson and wife Jackie, Chris Pearson; great nieces and nephew, Tada, Mia Rose and Lance; Sister-in-law, Irene Barnard; niece, Tammy Barnard Ruiz and husband Damian, Melissa Barnard; great-nieces and nephew, Abby and Chelsey Barnard, Ryan Barnard Trevino; great-great niece, Jemma Evelyn Urias.
Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
A graveside service will be conducted at Mission North Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019