|
|
JULY 27, 1944 - JULY 6, 2019
Larry A. Engbrock, age 74 of San Antonio passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born July 27, 1944 to ManLee and Bertha Engbrock. Larry graduated from Harlandale High School, then began his career in the railroad with Union Pacific Railroad where he retired after 41 years of service. Larry was very active in the community, as a little league football coach, member of The Knights of Columbus, and a devoted member of St. Joseph of Honey Creek Catholic Church.
Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Billie Lee; his sons, Steven and wife, Michelle; Douglas and wife, Janice; and Roger; his grandchildren, Brieanna, Cassie, Audrey, William, Bryan and Nora; his brother, Les Engbrock and wife, Kathy; sisters, Janet Laskowski, Linda Coen and husband, Mike; and Cindy Dugie and husband, Robert; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation: 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. The Service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on July 8, 2019